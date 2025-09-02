First Kavach-equipped locomotive flagged off from DLS

Visakhapatnam: The first freight locomotive (WAG9HC) of East Coast Railway fitted with the indigenous Kavach train collision avoidance system (TCAS) was flagged off by Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Lalit Bohra at Diesel Loco Shed here on Monday.

The launch was held in the presence of senior divisional mechanical engineer (Diesel) MK Sahoo and other officials. Kavach is a cutting-edge system developed to prevent train collisions, offering real-time signal information directly to loco pilots within the cab. By exchanging data between station interlocking systems and locomotives through a secure wireless network, and utilising track-installed RFID tags, Kavach ensures precise positioning of locomotives.

Diesel Loco Shed has received 123 Kavach units for phase 1 commissioning. For system testing, a dedicated station kavach and a 500-meter test track have been established by the Diesel Loco Shed.

The Kavach equipment features automatic protection against head-on collisions and signal-related accidents. It enables the real-time information and interlocking for loco pilots, ensuring strict compliance with safety standards. The launch of Kavach marks a significant stride in the Indian Railways’ commitment to operational safety and modernisation.