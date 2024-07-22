First warning issued at Dowleswaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Godavari became furious. Godavari River Conservator, Head Works Division Executive Engineer R. Kasi Visweswara Raoissued the first warning as the flood reached a level of 11.75 feet (3.58 meters) at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, Dowleswaram at 7 am on Monday. Flood duty officers have undertaken special duties as per the first warning protocol.

Godavari flood rising continues at Bhadrachalam. On the morning of Monday, the water level of Godavari reached 46.40 feet there. The flood flow reached 10,68,602 cusecs. At Bhadrachalam, the authorities will issue a second emergency alert if the flood reaches 48 feet. The Taliperu project in Kothagudem district upstream of Bhadrachalam was flooded. With this, the authorities are lifting 25 gates of the project and releasing 62932 cusecs of water. Due to this situation, there is a possibility of a flood rise in Bhadrachalam.