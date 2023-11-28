Fisherman catches a rare fish in Anakapalli, sold it for whopping Rs. 3.90 lakh

A rare fish was caught in the net of a fisherman who went hunting in the sea in Anakapalli District. On Monday, a rare fish known as golden fish was caught in the net of a fisherman belonging to Pudimadaka of Achyutapuram mandal of Anakapalli district in the sea.



The local traders flocked to buy this huge fish and in the auction held for the sale of fish, Merugu Kondaiah, a merchant from Pudimadaka, bought it by paying Rs.3.90 lakhs. Fisherman Merugu Nukaiah said that the weight of this fish awas about 27 kg.

It is learned that this rare fish is sold for whopping amount as it has special medicinal properties. The locals said that many diseases can be cured by eating this fish. Fishermen said that after the operation in the hospitals, the suture thread is made from the gall bladder of this fish and the parts of this fish are also used in the preparation of medicine.