Fishermen appeal to VPA chairperson to resolve grievances

Visakhapatnam: South constituency MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav along with fishermen community leaders from the constituency met chairperson of Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) M Angamuthu here on Tuesday.

During their interaction with the chairperson, the major problems faced by the community at the fishing harbour were brought to his attention.

Fishermen did not pay taxes to the VPA during the Covid time. The community leaders requested the chairperson to waive off the dues to be paid.

Along with this, they appealed to the port management to set up necessary cranes to dock the boats at the harbour. Later, they discussed various pending issues to be resolved.

Responding to the fishermen, the chairperson assured them that the problems raised by them would be resolved at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivasa mentioned that he fulfilled his promise of arranging the fishermen community leaders a meeting with the port chairman so that they could get their problems resolved. The MLA expressed hope that the chairperson responded positively to the issues raised by the fishermen and work towards resolving them soon.

Representatives of the AP Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association and Dolphin Association, constituency coalition leaders, fishermen leaders Appa Rao, Lakshmana Rao, Fisheries JD Lakshmana Rao, FD Asha Jyoti and GVMC DE Venkateswara Rao attended the meeting.