Fishermen shifted to safer places

Rajamahendravaram: In view of the severe intensity of Cyclone Montha, the Danger Signal 10 has been hoisted at Kakinada Port. All port activities have come to a complete standstill. Sixteen ships that were at the harbour have been moved to safer areas. Meanwhile, gigantic waves battered the Uppada coast with greater intensity than before, causing the geo-tube here to be destroyed.

Rocks were washed onto the road, resulting in partial damage to the beach road. The sea has reportedly advanced twenty feet into the Uppada beach, and several houses along the coast have been damaged. Fishermen from the coast were moved to rehabilitation centres with the help of the police, under the direct supervision of former MLA Varma. Public address systems have been set up in various key locations across the Kakinada and Konaseema districts to allow for direct alerts from the RTGS centre. Helipads have also been prepared on a war footing at Kakinada, Pithapuram, and Tallarevu. Flight operations have been cancelled from the Rajamahendravaram Airport, and RTC bus stands have also been closed down.