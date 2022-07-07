Fishermen who went missing from Machilipatnam coast found safe

Fishermen of Krishna district who went missing after fishing have been found and all of them reached Kothapalem beach near Amalapuram of Dr. Ambedkar Konaseema district safely. The family members were informed over the phone that everyone was safe.



It is known that on the 1st of this month, many fishermen from Campbell Peta in Machilipatnam Mandal went fishing in the sea in four boats. While they were in the Antarvedi coastal area of ​​East Godavari district, a technical problem arose in the engine of a boat, and it stopped moving. The boat has only a simple keypad phone.

As the phone ran out of charge, the fishermen in the boat lost contact with the outside world. Since then, the whereabouts of the fishermen were not available, and the government took up search operations and formed special teams with two helicopters. The teams have searched the surrounding areas of the Kakinada Sea since Tuesday. It is known that special boats were brought from Machilipatnam and search operations were carried out and found the missing fishermen.