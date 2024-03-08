Fishermen's agitation in Kakinada The agitators burnt the boat on the road

Live
Fishermen in U. Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district are protesting on a large scale with the demand to immediately remove the pipelines laid into the sea to collect industrial waste.
KAKINADA: Fishermen in U. Kothapalli mandal of Kakinada district are protesting on a large scale with the demand to immediately remove the pipelines laid into the sea to collect industrial waste. On Friday, this agitation took a serious form in Konapapeta. Hundreds of fishermen along with family members performed Rasta Roko on the road. They expressed concern that the release of hazardous waste into the sea from pipelines containing industrial effluents would deplete the fish resources.
Agitators want to remove these pipelines immediately and ensure the safety of the life and the profession of the fishermen. They have expressed their anger that the authorities, public representatives, and political parties are not paying attention although they have been protesting on this issue for the last three days. The cultists protested by burning a boat in the middle of the road. Some of the fishermen threatened to commit suicide if the pipelines were not removed immediately.
The fishermen protested by burning a boat in the middle of the road. Some of the fishermen threatened to commit suicide if the pipelines were not removed immediately.
The situation turned tense when some people started halchal with petrol cans. Traffic jammed on both sides as the entire road was filled with protesters.