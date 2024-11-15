Fishery activities get a big boost in TDP budget

Anantapur-Puttaparthi: With the return of the TDP government to power, the fisheries sector, which lost its sheen during the tenure of the previous government, is now back on rails. Once again, fisheries projects are back to life and fishermen in the district have resumed their fish production activity.

There are 100 tanks identified for Pisciculture promotion and five projects will be implemented soon.

The State government is extending 75 per cent subsidy to fishermen. The fishermen societies will bear 60 per cent of the project costs, while fisheries department will bear 40 per cent.

The fisheries department will raise fish seeds in five licensed reservoirs. So, fish will be raised in five licensed reservoir projects and the societies in 100 tanks.

Bhairavanitippa, Jeedipalle, MPR, PABR and Chagallu are the licenced reservoirs, which the government would lease to parties for maintenance by calling for tenders.

The Fisheries department will raise 252 lakh fish and will facilitate production of nine lakh tonnes of fish in the district. Besides, the department will also supply boats to 90 fishermen and fishing nets to another 90 fishermen.

The department is also giving pensions to 837 fishermen, aged above 50 years. Each fishermen is getting Rs 4,000 per month.

Fishing activity has intensified with the rains filling 60 per cent of village tanks while Krishna waters filled another 50 per cent of the tanks through HNSS canals.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Srinivas Naik told The Hans India that nearly 5,000 fishermen will be benefitted from the fishery projects. He revealed that rainwater filled most of the village tanks and all reservoirs are teeming with life. About 62 lakh fish seed (fingerlings) is ready for distribution and 1,000 fingerlings will be supplied to each fisheries society for every hectare in a water body. Boats and fishing nets are also ready for supply.