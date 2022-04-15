Fishing ban comes into force from today

Kakinada: Kakinada District Collector Kritika Shukla has issued orders to ban fishing in the sea using motorboats and mechanised fishing boats for a period of 61 days, starting from April 15 to June 16. Informing that the decision was taken to avoid disturbance caused by trawlers during breeding season, she instructed fishermen not to venture into the sea during the ban period.

The Collector said the government prohibited fishing operations at sea by mechanised and motorised fishing boats excluding the non-motorised traditional fishing crafts in the territorial waters along the entire coastal area. She warned that those violating the orders will have to pay a fine and they will be booked under the act and their boats will also be seized.

Collector Kritika Shukla directed the Fisheries department officials to create awareness among the fishermen about the livelihood provided to them during the fishing ban period and to select the eligible beneficiaries in the district. Recently, the Collector held a review meeting with Fisheries Department officials on the activities of the Fisheries Department in Kakinada district and the implementation of welfare programmes. She said that the coastal belt has immense potential for fish. She said, "Apart from the coastal line, the entire belt has a large number of fish available in the district. During this fishing ban period, eligible fishermen will be identified for the benefits of livelihood, from April 16."

The Collector directed the authorities to take steps to ensure proper implementation of programmes undertaken by the Central and State governments for the welfare and development of fishermen at field level.

Fisheries Department Deputy Director PV Satyanarayana told 'The Hans India' that the operations of 4,429 mechanised and country boats should be suspended till the ban period ends. He said 36,000 fishermen families inhabiting in the newly formed coastal district of Kakinada. He said that during this ban period each fisherman's family is eligible for Rs 10,000 benefit to be granted by AP government.