Five cyber fraudsters held

Nellore: In a major break-through, police on Saturday arrested a five-member fraudsters gang and recovered Rs 2 lakh cash, 29 mobile phones, 21 phones, 57 ATM cards, one WiFi router, one printer, one laptop, 1 card cutting machine, one lamination machine and SIM cards from them.

The accused were identified as Gangaram (32), Hemanth Kumar (30), Kailash (28), Nagaram (25), and Ramaram (30) of Rajasthan. Police sent letters to the bankers asking them to freeze the accounts of accused in various banks.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, SP G Krishnakanth has said the accused has looted Rs 2.46 crore from the account of a woman, wooing her to pay double amount if invest as they said.

According to the SP, the accused showed Rs 5.5 crore balance in the Victim’s account, but she couldn’t withdraw amount. She suspected something wrong and lodged a complaint with Chinna Bazar police station.

The accused had 236 fake current accounts in banks in IDFC, Karnataka, YES, Indian Overseas, Bank of Baroda, IDBI banks by producing fake Aadhar cards and PAN cards for the purpose. Later, they will recruit a few agents by offering a salary of Rs 20,000 to trap bank account holders in the name of giving double the amount of their investments.

The SP said that there are 436 complaints regarding 36 fake bank accounts against the accused, registered with National Crime Report Portal. Police headed by Chinna Bazar police station CI Chittem Koteswara Rao formed teams and arrested the accused, who were moving suspiciously in Nellore South Railway Station on Friday. The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation, he informed.

The SP urged people not to allow strangers to operate their bank and advised not to invest money, if anyone offers double amount, and not to respond fake messages received from unidentified persons.

Additional SP CH Soujanya nellore city DSP Sindhu Priya and others were present.