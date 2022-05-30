Five-day Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations conclude

Tirumala: Sampoorna Sundarakanda Parayanam, the mass chanting of the slokas from Sundarakanda of epic Ramayana of Bhagavan Valmiki was held at Tirumala with religious fervour to mark the conclusion of the five-day Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations on Sunday.

The Parayanam of the 2,800 odd slokas of Sundarakanda in which Anjaneya narrates his exploration of Lanka where he went in search of Sita Devi on the request of Lord Rama, began at 5.30 in the morning and lasted till 11 in the night i.e. for 18 hours coinciding with the 18-hour expedition of Hanuman to Lanka.

Sri Venkateswara Veda Vignana Peetham at Dharmagiri where the Sundrakanda Parayanam was conducted reverberated with the sonorous chanting of the slokas by a large number of devotees including pilgrims, vedic scholars and students from various institutions in Tirupati and TTD employees.

TTD satellite channel SVBC telecasted the programme live to the benefit of devotees worldwide to join in the unique Parayanam sitting at their homes, chanting the slokas. Even the devotees from the US, Australia and other countries forwarded messages of their participation n the programme, TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said adding that the Sampoorna Sundarakanda Pathanam is aimed at peace, health and prosperity of entire humanity. Participating in the event, the TTD EO told mediapersons that as per puranic legends, pleased with the penance by Anjana Devi at Tirumala, Hanuman was born with the blessings of Vayudeva.

The fact that Anjanadri in Tirumala Hills is the birthplace of Sri Anjaneya Swamywas published by the TTD in a book after an year-long research and compilation of epigraphical, puranic and geographical evidence. The TTD organised Hanuman Jayanti festivities at Sri Bala Anjaneya - Anjana Devi temple at Akasa Ganga and also at Nada Niranjanam platform and Japali in Tirumala from May 25-29.

Devotees from various States who participated in the Parayana were all in praise of TTD for organising the mass chanting which will be for the well-being of the entire humanity. Guru Sri Raja Ram Pandey, a devotee from Mathura of Uttar Pradesh, said the devotional programme will help boost up themorale of the people. Among others, TTD Agama Advisor Mohana Rangacharyulu, Tirumala temple chief Ppiests Venugopala Deekshitulu, Krishna Seshachala Deekshitulu, Veda Pathashala Principal KSS Avadhani and other TTD officials were present.