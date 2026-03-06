Five-day ‘Jan Sunwai’ drive to address women’s grievances

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission will organise a five-day ‘Jan Sunwai’ special drive from March 9 to March 13 across the state to receive and resolve complaints related to women’s issues.

According to a statement issued by commission chairperson Dr Rayapati Sailaja, the initiative is being conducted following the directions of the National Commission for Women with the aim of directly interacting with women and addressing their grievances.

As part of the programme, the state’s 13 districts have been grouped into zones, and the special drive will be held at the respective district headquarters. The schedule is as follows: Nellore on March 9, Guntur on March 10, Vijayawada on March 11, Rajamahendravaram on March 12, and Visakhapatnam on March 13.

The chairperson stated that officials from the district administration, legal cell, and police department will participate in the drive to ensure prompt attention to the complaints.

Women who have been facing domestic violence, harassment, or any form of injustice can submit their complaints during the special drive. The Commission assured that the grievances received will be examined immediately and resolved in a speedy manner.

Dr Sailaja urged women from the districts falling under the respective zones to make use of this opportunity and approach the commission to seek justice and support for their issues.