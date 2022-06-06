Five-day Maha Samprokshanam begins in Amaravati

Amaravati: The five-day Maha Samprokshanam ritual of Sri Venkateswara temple here began amidst religious fervour on Sunday.

As part of Maha Samprokshanam festivities of the newly constructed TTD temple in the state capital, a series of Agamic rituals including Panchagavyadhivasam, Punyahavachanam, Raksha Bandhanam, Akalmasha Homam and Akshi Mochanam were performed on the first day of the consecration ceremony by the priests led by Tirumala temple chief priest Venugopal Deekshithulu.

Thereafter the Abhishekam to Vigrahas (deities) was performed with milk, curd, ghee, cow dung in the morning and Agni Pratista and Kalasha Sthapana in the evening. Later, Kumbha Aradhana and Ukta Homa were conducted.

Vaikhanasa Agama Advisor Dr Vedantam Vishnu Bhattacharyulu, Dy EO Gunabhushana Reddy, chief of Dharmic projects of TTD Vijayasaradhi and AEO Doraiswamy Naik were also present, according to a release from the TTD.