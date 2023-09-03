Live
Just In
Five dead in autorickshaw and lorry collision in Bapatla
An autorickshaw collided with a lorry at Santamagulur of Bapatla leaving five people die in the incident.
In a tragic road accident in Bapatla district, an autorickshaw collided with a lorry at Santamagulur leaving five people die in the incident. The accident occurred near the Government High School during the early hours of Sunday morning.
According to the details, a group of individuals identified as dance party group from Narasaraopet were heading tie Vinukonda to Narasaraopet. However, as they reached Santamangulur in an auto collided with a lorry leaving three people died on the spot and others while receiving treatment. Currently, three individuals are still undergoing treatment after suffering injuries.
Upon receiving the information, the police have reached the spot and took the relief measures besides shifting the deadbodies for the postmortem.