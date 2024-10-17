Five die in car crash in US; 3 of the deceased are from Tirupati dist

Tirupati: A tragic road accident in the USA claimed the lives of five people, including three individuals from Tirupati district on October 14.

The crash took place around 5.55 pm on State Highway 121, between Bonham and Trenton, near Randolph, Texas.

According to information from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the fatal collision involved two vehicles, which burst into flames upon impact. Officials confirmed that five individuals died at the scene, while one person in critical condition was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash. Authorities believe the accident occurred when one vehicle attempted to overtake others in a no-passing zone, resulting in a head-on collision. The victims were reportedly travelling from Oklahoma to Dallas.Tirupati police have not yet received official word from US authorities regarding the incident or the identities of the deceased. However, early reports suggest the victims were Gopi Tirumuru of Gudur, Rajineni Shiva and Haritha of Srikalahasti. Haritha’s husband, Sai Chennur, is the sole survivor and remains in critical condition at a medical facility.