Five held, property worth Rs 10.2 lakh recovered

Vijayawada: The Machilipatnam Police have arrested five persons including three minors allegedly involved in theft cases and recovered gold and silver articles worth Rs 10.20 lakh.

The five-member gang stole valuables in house breaking cases. The police recovered around 100 grams of gold ornaments and 700 grams of silver articles from the accused.

The police arrested Kokkiligadda Ramu, Valluru Santosh and three minors in Machilipatnam and produced them in the court. The police used advanced technical surveillance to nab the accused.

On July 6, a theft occurred in RTC Colony, Machilipatnam, at the house of Mahankali Guru Teja Sharma and the adjacent rented room occupied by Mopidevi Venkata Satya Srinivas. Both individuals had locked their homes and left at 7:00 pm to perform a religious ritual (homam) near Machilipatnam.

Upon returning at 9:00 pm, they found the locks and cupboards damaged and valuables missing.

The police during the course of investigation came to know about the involvement of five accused and detained on Wednesday.

Following the incident, Krishna District SP R Gangadhara Rao directed a special operation led by Bandar DSP Chappidi Raja and R Pet inspector K Yesubabu to trace the accused.

Special teams were formed and deployed to track the suspects and finally five accused were arrested and sent to judicial remand.

The accused had been using the stolen money for personal luxuries and enjoyment.

DSP has praised the efficient work of the team and rewarded them for their outstanding performance in solving the theft cases.