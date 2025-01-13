  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Five IPS Officers Transferred in Andhra Pradesh

Five IPS Officers Transferred in Andhra Pradesh
x
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued transfer orders for five IPS officers, appointing them to new positions across the state.

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued transfer orders for five IPS officers, appointing them to new positions across the state. The reshuffle aims to streamline administrative efficiency and strengthen law enforcement in key regions.

As per the orders:

Manda Javali Alphonse has been appointed as the ASP of Nandyal.

Manoj Ramnath Hegde will take charge as the ASP of Rajampet.

Devaraj Manish has been posted as the ASP of Kakinada.

Rohit Kumar Chowdary has been designated as the ASP of Tadipatri.

Navjyoti Mishra has been assigned the role of ASP in Chintapalli.

The transfers are part of routine administrative changes and are expected to enhance governance and policing in these areas. The officers are likely to assume their new responsibilities shortly as per the government directives.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick