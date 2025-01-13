Five IPS Officers Transferred in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued transfer orders for five IPS officers, appointing them to new positions across the state. The reshuffle aims to streamline administrative efficiency and strengthen law enforcement in key regions.

As per the orders:

Manda Javali Alphonse has been appointed as the ASP of Nandyal.

Manoj Ramnath Hegde will take charge as the ASP of Rajampet.

Devaraj Manish has been posted as the ASP of Kakinada.

Rohit Kumar Chowdary has been designated as the ASP of Tadipatri.

Navjyoti Mishra has been assigned the role of ASP in Chintapalli.

The transfers are part of routine administrative changes and are expected to enhance governance and policing in these areas. The officers are likely to assume their new responsibilities shortly as per the government directives.