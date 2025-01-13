Live
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock Over Senior Journalist Anil Kumar's Sudden Demise
- Makar Sankranti Special: Microwave Oven Recipes to Brighten Up Your Celebrations
- Kinetic Green and Yuma Energy Partner to Accelerate Last Mile Electric Mobility in India
- JVC ENTERS INDIAN MARKET WITH PREMIUM RANGE OF QLED TVs, EYES Rs 500 CRORE REVENUE IN 3 YEARS
- Minister Jupally Krishna Rao Discusses Water Release for RDS Canal with Andhra and Telangana ENC Officials
- Mangaluru Street Vendors Protest Against Forced Relocation
- IMGC and GIC Housing Finance Ltd (GICHFL) Partner to Offer Mortgage Guarantee-backed Home Loans
- Three Cases Filed Against BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy
- Guruprasad Govindappa Venkatesha: A visionary leader in cloud security
- BSPC candidates shout 'Nitish Kumar Go Back' during Bihar CM's Pragati Yatra
Just In
Five IPS Officers Transferred in Andhra Pradesh
The Andhra Pradesh government has issued transfer orders for five IPS officers, appointing them to new positions across the state.
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued transfer orders for five IPS officers, appointing them to new positions across the state. The reshuffle aims to streamline administrative efficiency and strengthen law enforcement in key regions.
As per the orders:
Manda Javali Alphonse has been appointed as the ASP of Nandyal.
Manoj Ramnath Hegde will take charge as the ASP of Rajampet.
Devaraj Manish has been posted as the ASP of Kakinada.
Rohit Kumar Chowdary has been designated as the ASP of Tadipatri.
Navjyoti Mishra has been assigned the role of ASP in Chintapalli.
The transfers are part of routine administrative changes and are expected to enhance governance and policing in these areas. The officers are likely to assume their new responsibilities shortly as per the government directives.