Five new Coronavirus positive cases registered in Chittoor district

Tirupati: Following Jamaat episode, the number of Covid-19 positive cases have gone up to six with five cases have been reported in one day. It is learnt that officials have identified 185 Jamaat returnees and identified 79 of them. They were sent to quarantine centres.

Of the five new positive cases four were said to be Jamaat returnees. The five cases are identified in Srikalahasti (1), Yerpedu (1), Gangavaram (1) and Palamaneru (2).

Following the identification of new cases, officials have plunged into action and took up the door to door survey in the respective areas. Spraying of disinfectants and restricting the movement of the people were taken up in a big way.

Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Minister for Panchayat Raj P Ramachandra Reddy, Covid-19 special officer RP Sisodia, Collector N Bharat Gupta, Joint Collector D Markandeyulu, Commissioner PS Girisha have met with officials to take stock of the situation at RDO office in Tirupati on Wednesday.