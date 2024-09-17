Live
- Muslims to take out 1,500th Milad-un-Nabi procession on Sept 19
- CM Revanth Reddy Pays Tribute to Martyrs and Marks Public Administration Day
- Five of six poll promises fulfilled
- Buggana slams TDP-led govt for budget delay
- Vijayawada DRM participates in 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' says sanitation is everybody's business
- Telangana Prajapalana Dinotsavam celebrated in HMRL
- MCD asked to pay ₹10L damages to youth’s kin
- One nation, one election’ not possible under present Constitution: PC
- Waqf law-III: Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill-2024 heats up in State
- RSC holds quiz contest on World Ozone Day
Just In
Five of six poll promises fulfilled
MP Putta Mahesh Kumar said that five of the six promises made during the election campaign have been implemented so far.
Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar said that five of the six promises made during the election campaign have been implemented so far.
Speaking to media at Eluru MP camp office on the occasion of completion of 100 days of NDA government on Monday, he said Virginia tobacco farmers received benefits worth Rs 110 crore, sanction of Rs 12,500 crore funds for construction of Polavaram project, halt for Vande Bharat Express at Eluru, job placement documents to 566 unemployed by holding Job Mela in Eluru, and imposition of 27.5% duty on palm oil imports were achieved so far. Chintalapudi lift scheme will be completed soon, he said. Telugu Desam district president Ganni Veeranjaneyulu spoke.
MLA of Chintalapudi Songa Roshan Kumar congratulated the MP the development programmes done during his 100 days rule. Leaders of palm oil farmers’ associations Achanta Surya Narayana, Bobba Veeraraghava Rao, Undavalli Venkatarao, Vankineni Ramaraju Krantikumar Reddy and Penumatsa Ramarajulu were present.