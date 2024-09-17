Five of six poll promises fulfilled

Eluru: MP Putta Mahesh Kumar said that five of the six promises made during the election campaign have been implemented so far.



Speaking to media at Eluru MP camp office on the occasion of completion of 100 days of NDA government on Monday, he said Virginia tobacco farmers received benefits worth Rs 110 crore, sanction of Rs 12,500 crore funds for construction of Polavaram project, halt for Vande Bharat Express at Eluru, job placement documents to 566 unemployed by holding Job Mela in Eluru, and imposition of 27.5% duty on palm oil imports were achieved so far. Chintalapudi lift scheme will be completed soon, he said. Telugu Desam district president Ganni Veeranjaneyulu spoke.

MLA of Chintalapudi Songa Roshan Kumar congratulated the MP the development programmes done during his 100 days rule. Leaders of palm oil farmers’ associations Achanta Surya Narayana, Bobba Veeraraghava Rao, Undavalli Venkatarao, Vankineni Ramaraju Krantikumar Reddy and Penumatsa Ramarajulu were present.