  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Five people die, 11 injured in road accident in Annamayya district

Representational image
x

Representational image

Highlights

KV Palli (Annamayya district): At least five people died in a road accident that took place at Mathampalli of KV Puram mandal in Annamayya district...

KV Palli (Annamayya district): At least five people died in a road accident that took place at Mathampalli of KV Puram mandal in Annamayya district during the wee hours of Friday. Another 11 were injured and they have been shifted to Ruia hospital in Tirupati.

The accident took place when a Toofan vehicle hit a lorry in a head on collision at about 3 am. The deceased and injured are said to be from Belagavi in Karnataka state.

After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital with the help of local people. They were said to be returning home after offering prayers at Sri Vari temple in Tirumala.

Due to the accident, several vehicles were stranded on the road. Police intervened and cleared the traffic after some time.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X