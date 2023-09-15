Live
Just In
Five people die, 11 injured in road accident in Annamayya district
KV Palli (Annamayya district): At least five people died in a road accident that took place at Mathampalli of KV Puram mandal in Annamayya district during the wee hours of Friday. Another 11 were injured and they have been shifted to Ruia hospital in Tirupati.
The accident took place when a Toofan vehicle hit a lorry in a head on collision at about 3 am. The deceased and injured are said to be from Belagavi in Karnataka state.
After receiving the information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital with the help of local people. They were said to be returning home after offering prayers at Sri Vari temple in Tirumala.
Due to the accident, several vehicles were stranded on the road. Police intervened and cleared the traffic after some time.