Flag march conducted in Narasaraopet

Guntur: Guntur Range Inspector General of Police Sarva Sreshta Tripathi and SP Malika Garg conducted a flag march in Narasaraopet town on Wednesday. Central forces and local police took part in the march.

In the backdrop of post-poll violence in Palnadu district, Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena and Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta already conducted a meeting on the law & order situation in Palnadu and reviewed the situation.

Special officers have reported to duties in Palnadu district. Police booked a bind over case against TDP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Julakanti Brahma Reddy and directed him to go away from Macherla Assembly constituency.

Similarly, the TDP candidate for Sattenapalli Assembly constituency Kanna Lakshminarayana is residing in Guntur city.

Meanwhile, the police booked bind over cases against 1,196 persons and arrested 59 accused in connection with the damage of EVMs at Palavaigate on the polling day.

Meanwhile, Macherla MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy who secured conditional bail in connection with three cases from the AP High Court went to SP’s office in Narasaraopet second day on Wednesday and signed the papers.