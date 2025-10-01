Flood alert issued as Krishna & Godavari witness heavy inflows

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has sounded flood alerts as both the Godavari and Krishna rivers continue to receive heavy inflows, with water levels rising at major reservoirs and barrages. Officials cautioned that the situation remains serious, urging residents in low-lying areas to remain vigilant. At Bhadrachalam, the Godavari river recorded a water level of 48.7 feet, signalling intense flood flow. At the Dowleswaram Barrage, inflow and outflow were both measured at 10,62,087 cusecs. The first flood warning is in effect, with officials warning that water levels are likely to rise further.

The second flood warning is being continued in the River Krishna at Prakasam Barrage, while the first flood warning is in force in the River Godavari at Dowleswaram. Authorities said that people in low-lying areas must stay alert, avoid venturing into floodwaters, and move to safer locations if necessary. Due to heavy inflows from upstream projects into the river Krishna, a huge volume of floodwater is expected at the Prakasam Barrage. Currently, around 6.69 lakh cusecs of floodwater is being realised at the barrage, and it may reach up to 7.3 lakh cusecs in the next one to two days. In view of this, officials have urged residents in low-lying, both upstream and downstream, and flood-prone areas along the Krishna River to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

The Krishna in Vijayawada is seeing heavy inflows. At the Prakasam Barrage, inflow and outflow stood at 6.6 lakh cusecs, prompting authorities to issue a second flood warning. At the Prakasam Barrage, which is already under the second flood warning, the trend was rising. In the day, all the major reservoirs, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar and Pulichintala were witnessing rise in levels, but in the evening, flood inflows were slightly falling.

The water level in Srisailam reservoir stood at 883.20 feet as against its full reservoir level of 885 feet, with a storage of 205.663 tmc ft at 95.30 per cent capacity. Inflows were reported at 6,35,889 cusecs, while outflows were slightly higher at 6,49,374 cusecs, indicating a falling trend. Nagarjuna Sagar was at 584.20 feet compared to its full level of 590 feet, holding 295.127 tmc ft of water at 94.58 per cent storage, with inflows and outflows balanced at around 5,93,516 cusecs and showing a falling trend.

The Pulichintala project recorded a level of 170.11 feet as against 175 feet full capacity, with 38.455 tmc ft stored at 84.02 per cent capacity. Inflows were 6.27 lakh cusecs and outflows 6,17,678 cusecs, also showing a falling trend. However, an inflow to the Prakasam Barrage is showing steady with 6,662,564 cusecs.

However, authorities expected further rise in the flood inflows. Budameru near Vijayawada showed negligible storage of 0.20 tmc ft, with inflows and outflows at 160 cusecs, and a steady trend.

At the Dowleswaram Barrage on the Godavari, where the first flood warning remains in force, the water level stood at 47.31 feet against the full level of 44.75 feet. Storage was recorded at 3.184 tmc ft, with both inflow and outflow at 10,62,087 cusecs, showing a rising trend.

“Residents in vulnerable regions must stay alert as flood intensity is likely to increase. Public safety must be prioritized,” said APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain. According to the latest readings on Tuesday, major reservoirs and barrages across the state are nearing full capacity.

The irrigation circle officials in Vijayawada have alerted flood-prone areas in NTR and Krishna districts following heavy inflows into the Krishna river. With inflows crossing 6.69 lakh cusecs at the Prakasam Barrage, the same volume of water was discharged downstream, raising concerns of submergence of standing crops in several low-lying villages of Krishna district.

At the Kanaka Durga Varadhi, water levels touched 17 metre, prompting officials to arrange sandbags as a precautionary measure. Authorities also issued alerts to residents of the erstwhile Krishna and Guntur districts, advising them to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.