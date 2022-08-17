Flood flow to Dowleswaram increases again, second danger warning issued

Heavy flood flow from Bhadrachalam in Telangana reaches Dowleswaram Cotton Barrage. The officials who withdrew the second danger warning yesterday morning have once again issued the second danger warning due to heavy flood flow coming from Godavari.



Currently, the water level at the barrage continues up to 15 feet.



Officials are releasing 10,800 cusecs to the delta canals and 14.73 lakh cusecs to the sea. As a result, the villages in the merged mandals are getting flood water and the villagers are expressing concern. Lanka villages in Konaseema have been under water blockade for 10 days.

A total of three SDRF and three NDRF teams are involved in the relief operations with one NDRF team each in P. Gannavaram of Ambedkar Konaseema district, Koonavaram and Jangareddygudem in Eluru and one SDRF team each in Iyinavilli and Mamidikuduru, VR Puram in Alluri Seetharamaraju district respectively.



Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, the Managing Director of Disaster Management Authority Department said people of the river basin should be alert till the flood level recedes completely and adequate precautions should be taken.