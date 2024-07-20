Flood-hit people urged to move to relief centres

Eluru : District collector K Vetri Selvi and SP Kommi Pratap Siva Kishore visited the residents of Allurinagar of Velerupadu mandal who were inundated by Pedavagu flood on Friday and assured the victims of all possible help.

SP Pratap Siva Kishore, project officer of ITDA M Surya Teja, RDO K Addaiah along with officials of various departments met the residents of Allurinagar and enquired about their problems.

Collector Vetri Selvi directed officials to quickly move people, especially pregnant women, children and the elderly, to flood relief centres. She directed officials to provide food and accommodation facilities to the victims in the flood relief centres.



She travelled on bike to the remote areas where cars were not accessible and met the victims to know their problems and requested them to come to the flood relief centres. Considering problems likely to happen, everyone should come to flood relief centres. She said that relief centres were safe during floods.



Later, she inspected the breach developed on the Pedavagu Bridge along with officials and directed officials of the irrigation department to take necessary steps immediately.



As there is a risk of inundation of the low-lying areas during the release of floodwater in the upper Pedavagu area, collector advised the Telangana Irrigation officials to take measures in this direction. If the officials inform at least 12 hours in advance before releasing water, the danger can be avoided and people can be moved to safer areas.



Collector was accompanied by district joint collector B Lavanyaveni, APEPDCL SE Salmon Raju, DPO T Srinivasa Viswanath, Tahsildar, DSP and others.

