Flood relief distributed in record time of 15 days says CM Chandrababu naidu

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that flood relief for those who suffered heavy losses in the recent heavy rains was distributed to the victims in a record time of just 15 days.

Maintaining that the state has suffered a total loss of Rs 7,600 crore due to the recent cyclonic storm, the Chief Minister also handed over the formal letters to the flood victims on the relief distributed to them at the NTR district collectorate in Vijayawada. Later, Chandrababu told media persons that besides to those who suffered losses in Budameru floods, relief also is credited to the personal accounts of other affected persons amounting a total of Rs 602 crore.

He felt that the relief paid to the flood victims is perhaps the highest in the country and those flood victims who have not received the compensation on Wednesday will be paid the relief latest by September 30. “We will see to it that the last victim of these floods should receive the amount, as promised,” he said and stated that the list of the affected is prepared in the most transparent way which was displayed at all the village secretariats.



Observing that the relief is directly credited to the accounts of the victims, Chandrababu felt that this is a calamity that he never experienced in his life as 42 cm rain was recorded in certain areas. The Budameru, too, experienced record flash floods and the sins committed by the previous government have become a curse to the State, he remarked.

Chandrababu pointed out that the previous TDP government had released Rs 57 crore for modernisation of the Budameru, the YSRCP government totally ignored it and abandoned these works with political discrimination.

The Chief Minister said that a record amount of donations of Rs 400 crore were received for the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) and stated that it is really inspiring that the donors have come forward with humanity.

Stating that 17,000 applications have been received in the past two days of which 4,000 are found to be duplicate, the Chief Minister said that the remaining 14,000 applications will be cleared after examining thoroughly. The eligible will certainly get the relief and the reasons will be explained to those who have not received it, he added.