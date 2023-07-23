Flood surge is increasing in Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Godavari flood surge is increasing. The water level at Bhadrachalam was recorded at 43.60 feet at 10 a.m. on Sunday. The first warning is in force. The water level has risen to 11.6 meters at Polavaram. A flood level of 10.50 feet was recorded at Dowleswaram Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at 11 a.m. 8,11,643 cusecs are being released to downstream. 12,100 cusecs are being released to irrigation canals.

The Godavari flood level at Polavaram in the Eluru district has increased. The Polavaram project officials have been alerted as the flood water has entered the Godavari from the upper regions. The flood water level of the Godavari has reached 33.320 meters at the upper copper dam of the project. The flood will increase at Dowleswaram barrage from the afternoon as the flood waters reach from Polavaram.