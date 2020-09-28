Floodwater inundates agriculture, horticulture crops in Guntur district

Guntur: Floodwater inundated agriculture and horticulture crops in thousands of acres in several villages in Dachepalli, Machavaram, Atchampet, Kolluru, Kollipara, Vemuru and Repalle mandals of Guntur district on Monday.



Rainwater entered into several houses in the Ramapuram village and low-lying areas at Penumudi and Pallepalem villages of Repalle mandal. Road connectivity was cut off to island villages in Bhattiprolu mandal. Basavagu stream floodwater has been overflowing on to the road at Sattenapalli and as a result road connectivity was cut off to neighboring villages.

Floodwater inundated banana, yam, papaya and turmeric gardens at Pesaralanka, Chilumurulanka, Kanigirilanka under Kolluru mandal of district. Similarly, horticulture crops were inundated in Bhattiprolu mandal of district.

Police has already deployed special teams with life jackets, torchlights, dragon lights, and rope parties. Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni informed that all the streams are filled to the brim in Guntur district and requested the people not to go into rivers and streams.