Flyover works at Ramalinga Puram in Nellore gather pace

Nellore: Construction of flyover works at Ramalinga Puram Junction by the R&B department with an estimated cost of Rs41.88 crore, has been speeded up and the officials are planning to make it accessible to local population by February 2023. In fact, the works started on October 16, 2020 and should have been completed by August 2021,are delayed due to Covid pandemic.

City MLA Anil Kumar planned the project to relieve strain on the junction and chaotic situation during peak hours due to heavy vehicular traffic. The city has only one flyover on the mini-bypass road currently and consequently, the city has been facing severe traffic congestion due to poor connectivity between both east and western parts of the city.

Due to this constraint, commuters have to travel via Ayyappa temple and also through the railway under bridges at Magunta Layout, Ramalingapuram and at Atmakur Bus Stand. Bhakta Vatsala Nagar railway gate that connects BV Nagar and the Current Office Centres tests the patience of commuters due to the frequent movement of trains.

The proposed 1.5 km-long flyover is crucial as it connects both parts of the city through a nearby railway underpass. Huge vehicular traffic moves towards Krishnapatnam, Muthukur and Narayana Hospitals, diverted towards Ayyappa temple on the right side and Atmakur Bus Stand on the left side and other parts of the city on a regular basis and the commuters have to suffer at the junction due to traffic restrictions. The administration had proposed two flyovers in the city, one at Ramalinga Puram junction on the mini bypass road and the other at KVR Petrol Bunk Junction on the Grand Trunk Road. City MLA Dr P Anil Kumar has been directly monitoring the work of flyover at Ramalinga Puram and initiated works.

There is only one flyover at the Atmakur bus stand area that connects traffic on the mini-bypass road relieving strain at the bus stand due to heavy traffic that moves towards Stonehouse Pet, Nawabpet and other areas.

A senior official from the Roads and Buildings department said they are taking measures for the fast completion of flyover works with superior quality. He added that they are using advanced technology for ensuring the safety of commuters.

The state government has set a target to complete the project by February 2023.