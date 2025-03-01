FM allocates Rs 31,805 cr for school education

Guntur: Finance minister Payyavula Keshav proposed allocation of Rs 31,805 crore for the school edu-cation for the financial year 2025-26. Addressing the state Legislative Assembly after present-ing the state budget on Friday, he proposed Rs 2,506 crore for higher education.

He said the coalition government in the state is strengthening the education system and im-proving the quality of education and infrastructure in the schools. Modern classrooms, labs and digital libraries were set up in the school. The aim of the government is to improve the ranks of universities in the state and place them in the top 100 universities in the world.

“As a part of Super Six schemes, the government is introducing ‘Talliki Vandanam’ scheme from the academic year 2025-2026 under which financial assistance Rs 15,000 per year will be extended to the students studying from first class to Class 12 in government and private educational institutions. The aim of the scheme to check dropouts in schools and junior col-leges,” he explained.

Similarly, he proposed Rs 1,228 crore for skill development and training to help the students get jobs. Training will be imparted to ITI, Polytechnic and other students to improve their skills.

Keshav announced that the government will distribute free books and school uniforms to 35.69 lakh students studying in government schools under Sarvepalli Radha Krishna Vidya Mi-tra Scheme.

The students studying in the government schools will get free uniforms, books, textbooks and notebooks. Besides, the government is providing free midday meals to the students under ‘Dokka Seethamma Midday Meal Scheme.