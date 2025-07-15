FM College student’s health remains ‘critical’

Bhubaneswar: The condition of the 20-year-old college student, who set herself on fire for allegedly being denied justice over “sexual harassment” by a teacher, remained critical for the third consecutive day on Monday, hospital sources here said.

Briefing reporters on the latest health condition of the college student, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Superintendent Dillip Parida said: “The patient is certainly critical, but stable. We are saying stable because her health condition has remained the same as it was during her admission to the hospital on Saturday evening. However, there is no improvement in the health condition. The next 72 hours are very crucial.”

Dr Parida said there has been little urination after doing dialysis on the patient on Sunday night. She had a fever on Sunday night. “Though it (urination) is a positive sign, but we can’t say that she has improved. She is still in critical condition.” The student’s father, a resident of Balasore district, said: “I could not recognise my daughter after seeing her at AIIMS. I could not stay with her for even a minute. Her entire body is bandaged. Doctors told me that dialysis had been done last night. The doctors are doing their best. As much as 95 per cent of her body is burnt.”

The father appealed to all people of Odisha and urged them to pray to Lord Jagannath for the recovery of his daughter as the doctors have already informed him that there were no signs of improvement since her admission at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Saturday evening.

The second-year Integrated BEd student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore on Saturday afternoon set herself on fire after being denied justice over a sexual harassment complaint lodged by her against her teacher. The student, with severe burn injury, was first admitted at Balasore District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) and then shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar for advanced treatment.

Hospital officials said there were no signs of improvement since Saturday evening. The woman’s kidneys, respiratory tract and lungs are severely affected due to the fire and smoke inhalation, Dr Ashutosh Biswas, Executive Director, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, said.

Treating doctor Sanjay Giri said they have started dialysis of the student. He said the treatment is being carried out in consultation with expertsof AIIMS, Delhi. Hospital sources said the patient’s potassium levels had dropped dangerously low, for which essential vitamins andmicronutrients are being administered to her.

“We are also closely monitoring her blood sugar levels. Her internal organs have been severely impacted. We are offering round-the-clock and the best treatment facilities to her,” the doctor said.

The three-member committee set up by the Odisha government has already started its inquiry into the incident.