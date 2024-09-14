FOCEF joins top leaders of foreign navies

Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet (FOCEF) joined the top leaders of 28 foreign navies for fleet commanders conference as part of the ‘Exercise Kakadu 2024’ at Darwin, Australia.

This is keeping in line with furthering the government of India’s resolve of enhancing maritime security and cooperation through collaborative efforts.

The FOCEF during his visit to Darwin, interacted with the crew of the Indian Navy P8I aircraft participating in ‘Ex Kakadu 2024’.

Discussions with the crew include various facets of maritime air operations whilst operating with partners and the opportunities accorded to review own tactics, techniques and procedures.