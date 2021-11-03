Focus on infra works: CM YS Jagan to officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on second phase of Nadu-Nedu programme and complete construction works of irrigation projects on priority basis.

During a review meeting on programmes aimed at raising the living standards of the people and various infrastructure projects at his camp office here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister discussed various issues related to education, medicine, health, skill development, water grid, roads, irrigation projects, urban development, housing, ports, fishing harbours, YSR steel plant, etc.,

It is estimated that over Rs 790 crore would be needed for Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme for the year 2021–22. Under the scheme, the government would distribute notebooks, shoes, dictionary, school bag, belt, uniform, textbooks, workbooks to children.

The Jagananna Goru Muddha scheme is estimated to cost Rs 1,625 crore for 2021-22. The government has spent Rs 3,650 for first phase of Nadu-Nedu scheme in education sector and it is estimated that around Rs 4,535 crore would be needed for second phase of Nadu-Nedu programme in 12,663 schools.

Stating that Nadu-Nedu programme is of highest priority in education sector, the Chief Minister asked the officials to implement the programme effectively. He directed the officials to start the works of skill development colleges and complete the water grid works in Pulivendula, Uddanam and Dhone on priority basis.

The Officials informed the Chief Minister that construction of the roads would be completed by end of May, 2022. The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on works related to extension of Karakatta road that connects Amaravati region and expedite the works.

Reviewing progress in providing permanent infrastructure in Jagananna colonies, the Chief Minister said Rs 30,000 crore has been spent on it.

He also reviewed progress in construction works of Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu greenfield ports and directed the officials to expedite the works of ports along with harbours.