Focus on revenue issues, maintain government land registers, Tahsildars told

Nandyal: District Collector G Raja Kumari has directed revenue officials, especially tahsildars, to focus on revenue-related matters with a positive and proactive approach to ensure better public service delivery. She emphasised the importance of thorough understanding and diligent handling of various revenue issues during a workshop held on Thursday at the PGRS Hall in the Collectorate.

The training session, focused on revenue and re-survey topics, witnessed participation from in-charge Joint Collector Ramu Naik, Nandyal RDO Vishwanath, Atmakur RDO Aruna Jyoti, Dhone RDO Narasimhulu, Special Deputy Collectors, and other revenue staff.

Collector Raja Kumari urged tehsildars to pay special attention to issues such as freehold land, resurvey operations, Section 22-A, and land acquisition for national highways. She stressed the need for a citizen-centric approach in delivering efficient services and highlighted the necessity for revenue staff to be well-versed in all aspects of their duties.

Referring to the recent Collectors’ Conference, the Collector shared that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu had reviewed developmental progress for two consecutive days, dedicating 11 hours each day. She mentioned that the CM is closely monitoring how state priorities are being implemented at the mandal level and expects the same diligence at the grassroots level.

Highlighting industrial development, she pointed out the delay in identifying government land for industrial use by revenue department. Stating that there are nearly 5 lakh acres of government land in Nandyal district, she instructed tehsildars to conduct detailed surveys and maintain inventory registers indicating the extent and survey numbers of these lands.

She noted that the Chief Minister is paying special attention to revenue matters and has sought detailed reports on land-related issues from VROs to the Collector level within 15 days. As per the instructions from the Revenue Minister, this report is expected by April 30. The Collector expressed concern that 90% of the issues raised during weekly PGRS grievance meetings are revenue-related and questioned why matters that should be resolved at the RDO or tehsildar level are being escalated to the district headquarters. She stressed that only suo-motu cases should reach the district level.

In line with G.O. Ms. No. 30, she directed officials to regularise encroachments on lands up to 150 square feet as per government norms and ensure such benefits reach the public. Strict action will be taken against tehsildars who make unauthorized changes to private lands under Section 22-A, she warned. Any illegal alterations in the Webland database, such as name changes without proper authorization, will also attract disciplinary action.