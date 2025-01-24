Focus on transforming Kurnool into a model dist: Lanka Dinakar

Kurnool: The 20-Point Programme is playing a pivotal role in achieving the vision of ‘Developed India’, outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ‘Swarna Andhra 2047’, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, stated Lanka Dinakar, Chairman of 20-Point Programme, at a review meeting at the Collectorate on Thursday.

The Chairman reviewed key initiatives, including MGNREGS, Jal Jeevan Mission, PMGSY, PMAY, TIDCO, AMRUT, PM Suraksha Ghar, PM-KISAN, PM-SVANidhi, and he National Gokul Mission. He emphasised the joint commitment of Central and State governments to eradicate poverty and uplift living standards through various developmental schemes.

Highlighting the crucial role of the officials in the effective implementation of these programmes, Dinakar urged them to maintain accurate data, ensuring better service delivery to the public. He underscored the importance of transforming Kurnool into a developed district, aligning with the larger goals of state and national progress.

The Chairman flagged discrepancies in the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission over the past five years. Despite the State surpassing the national average of 16.7 per cent functional household tap connections with 32 per cent completion, he expressed concern over incomplete works being falsely marked as finished. He directed officials to assess whether households are receiving water and emphasised achieving 100 per cent functional tap connections in the district. Officials were instructed to expedite pending road works under PMGSY and resolve issues like potholes by allocating necessary funds. The Chairman questioned how many beneficiaries are residing in the completed houses, emphasising that only liveable houses should be considered complete. Regarding NTR Housing, he highlighted that out of 25,624 sanctioned houses before 2019, only 5,000 were completed. He directed officials to rectify past oversights and ensure that beneficiaries receive their rightful housing benefits.

In Adoni, 75 per cent of water supply works under AMRUT 1 were completed. Chairman Dinakar instructed the officials to complete the remaining 25 per cent of the works promptly. Under AMRUT 2, he directed public health officials to prepare comprehensive plans to ensure an adequate and reliable water supply for both Kurnool and Adoni towns.

District Collector P Ranjith Basha, ZP Chairman Yerrabothula Papi Reddy, Joint Collector Dr B Navya, MLAs, officials and others participated in the meeting.