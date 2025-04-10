Focus on uninterrupted water supply in summer, officials told

Ongole: MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held at the Collectorate in Ongole on Wednesday.

Along with Collector A Thameem Ansariya, the MP reviewed the progress of several Central government schemes including the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Surya Ghar Yojana, PM Grameen Sadak Yojana, and PM Awas Yojana.

The MP, MLAs, Ongole Mayor and other members of the committee directed the district officials to take comprehensive preventive measures to ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply to both urban and rural areas during the upcoming summer season.

Speaking at the meeting, MP Srinivasulu Reddy emphasised the importance of completing water troughs for livestock, stating that providing drinking water for animals is equally important during summer. He announced that under MGNREGS, the district aims to generate 1.11 crore work days for 2.95 lakh families during the first quarter (April-June) of the 2025-26 financial year.

Collector Thameem Ansariya informed that the district is observing the 7th Nutrition Fortnight (Poshan Pakhwada) from the 8th to the 22nd of this month, featuring daily programmes by the Women and Child Welfare Department.

She urged public representatives to participate in this initiative, which focuses on child nutrition, addressing anaemia in adolescent girls and supporting high-risk pregnant women.

Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha requested the desilting of Pothuraju Kaluva and Nalla Kaluva passing through the city and the completion of pending pipeline works under the AMRUT scheme.

Kanigiri MLA Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy highlighted fluoride-related drinking water issues in his constituency and requested new watershed projects under MGNREGS in the western Prakasam region.

Santhanuthalapadu MLA BN Vijay Kumar also raised concerns about drinking water problems in his constituency and enquired about works planned under the AMRUT scheme.

Later, MP Srinivasulu Reddy specially congratulated District Collector Tamim Ansariya on receiving the national-level SKOCH Award for the ‘Bangaru Balyam’ programme.