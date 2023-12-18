Live
- President arrives in Hyderabad for southern sojourn
- Delhi court seeks list of FIRs, trial outcomes in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against Jagdish Tytler
- Sun Pharma clinches $30 million deal for 16.7% stake in US firm
- Parliament security breach: PIL in SC seeks investigation under supervision of retired SC judge
- Excise policy case: Delhi court grants interim bail to Hyd bizman Arun Pillai
- IPL Auction:' Mumbai Indians will bid high for Gerald Coetzee and Lance Morris, says Brad Hogg
- Telangana Congress now focus on Lok Sabha elections
- Siddaramaiah appreciates contribution of Christian community in education and health
- INDIA bloc leader to be decided after polls, no individual only ideological problem with BJP: Mamata
- SFI is an organisation of 'goondas': Kerala Guv
Just In
Fodder distributed to cyclone-hit farmers
Rajamahendravaram: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha took part as chief guest at free fodder distribution programme for dairy farmers at the local...
Rajamahendravaram: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha took part as chief guest at free fodder distribution programme for dairy farmers at the local Veterinary hospital on Sunday.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister said that fodder worth Rs 12 lakh is being provided to dairy farmers in the Kovvur constituency.
She said that the government decided to distribute free fodder to farmers to ensure that there is no problem in feeding cattle in the background of heavy rains due to Cyclone Michaung.
As a part of this, ‘Danamritham–TMR’ is being distributed free of cost to farmers in the cyclone-affected areas in the Kovvur constituency. 75 tonnes of animal fodder was handed over to farmers of Chagallu, Kovvuru, and Tallapudi mandals. District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr SGT Satya Govind said that this will benefit to 300 farmers.
Kovvur municipal chairperson Brathnakumari, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department Dr G Radhakrishna, Regional Veterinary Hospital (Kovvur) Assistant Director Dr A Venkata Reddy, and others were present.