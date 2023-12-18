Fodder distributed to cyclone-hit farmers

Rajamahendravaram: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha took part as chief guest at free fodder distribution programme for dairy farmers at the local Veterinary hospital on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister said that fodder worth Rs 12 lakh is being provided to dairy farmers in the Kovvur constituency.

She said that the government decided to distribute free fodder to farmers to ensure that there is no problem in feeding cattle in the background of heavy rains due to Cyclone Michaung.

As a part of this, ‘Danamritham–TMR’ is being distributed free of cost to farmers in the cyclone-affected areas in the Kovvur constituency. 75 tonnes of animal fodder was handed over to farmers of Chagallu, Kovvuru, and Tallapudi mandals. District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr SGT Satya Govind said that this will benefit to 300 farmers.

Kovvur municipal chairperson Brathnakumari, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department Dr G Radhakrishna, Regional Veterinary Hospital (Kovvur) Assistant Director Dr A Venkata Reddy, and others were present.