Fodder distributed to farmers

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Konaseema District Collector R Mahesh Kumar said that total mixer ration (fodder) is being supplied so that there is no shortage of animal fodder as pastures and dry grass have been affected due to the inundation of Godavari.

The Collector participated in a fodder distribution programme in Pottilanka village on Wednesday and distributed 25 kg TMR fodder free for five days to farmers.

He said that the government has recognized the problem of fodder shortage and has taken steps to supply TMR. As part of this, 32 tonnes of TMR (feed) is being supplied free of cost to the cattle in Aianavilli Mandal by the Animal Husbandry Department, he said.

District Animal Husbandry Department Officer Venkatarao, DRDA Project Director V. Siva Sankara Prasad and others participated.

