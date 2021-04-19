Follow Covid precautions for self-protection: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: As the state government is unwilling to impose any restrictions on movement of public to prevent rapid spread of Covid-19, one must take care of themselves to bail out from the health difficulties in case they get infected with the virus.

District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu informed that people must follow Covid-19 precautions for self-protection as the government is not willing to impose lockdown currently for avoiding financial obstacles.

There will be more deaths due to starvation rather than infections if the lockdown is imposed, he explained.

He said they were more than 600 cases and hence they have formed village/ward, mandal parishad/municipality wise teams for monitoring the situation of home isolation cases. He also said that patients would be sent to healthcare centres for better treatment based on their condition through 104 services.

Stating there were around 3,000 people in home isolation, he suggested the patients to contact medical officials in their area for any advice through video call or avail services of local volunteers. He also suggested the people with hypertension and diabetes to be attentive to their health in case infected with the virus. He said that everyone must wear facemasks, maintain physical distance and avoiding social gatherings.

The district administration has authorised the Government General Hospital and Narayana General Hospital for treating the Covid-19 cases and recently added 23 more hospitals. Six hospitals were notified as Category-A (exclusively for treating the Covid-19 patients) with a capacity of 1,104 beds in the district that includes Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nellore, Kavali area hospital.

Around 15 hospitals were declared as Category-B hospitals for treating both the Covid-19 and other patients with a capacity of 2,160 beds. Four hospitals were also announced under Category-C for providing treatment to all non-Covid cases in the district where around 3,426 beds are available for patients. District Collector Chakradhar Babu instructed the hospital authorities to coordinate with Nodal officers.