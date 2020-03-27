Follow lockdown restrictions strictly: Minister Nani

Machilipatnam: Transport Minister Perni Venkata Ramaiah alias Nani has appealed to the people to strictly maintain social isolation and stay at homes till April 14 during the lockdown period to check the spread of Corona virus in the state and the country. The minister along with the superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu and the officials of the revenue, municipal and other departments on Thursday said the world is facing the impact of Coronavirus and thousands of people are dying across the world. He said the doctors, paramedical staff, police and other departments were working round the clock to serve the people during the lockdown period. He appealed to the people to stay at home during the lockdown and come out only for purchase of provisions and urgent needs. He said that so far, 10 positive cases have been reported in the State. He said that the state government has decided to give some relaxation of time to purchase vegetables and provisions.



Superintendent of Police Ravindranath Babu said the police would deal very strictly with the people if they come out and loiter on the roads for petty reasons. He said it was mandatory for the people to stay at home to check the spread of coronavirus. He said that the district administration arranged 10 Rythu Bazaars in the open areas for the convenience of people. He said Section 144 will be relaxed from 6 am to 1 pm and up to 6 pm for emergency cases.