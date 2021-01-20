Follow road safety norms to prevent mishaps: Collector Veera Pandiyan

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has called upon vehicle riders to strictly the follow road safety norms to prevent mishaps. Be safe, be happy and give an assured security to the family members, he stated. The collector accompanied by MP Sanjeev Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP) Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, Joint Collector Rama Sunder Reddy and Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) Chander addressed at the 32nd National Road Safety Month programme organised at Zilla Parishad Conference Hall here on Wednesday.

The collector while addressing the meeting said that the Road Safety program would be observed for a month starting from January 18 to February 17.

The month-long programme has been organised by the road transport department and during these days, several awareness programmes would be organised. He said that all people should mandatorily follow the road safety norms laid down by the government particularly the vehicle drivers should take it as their prime responsibility, said the collector.

"If anyone in the family meets unfortunate death at the road accident, then the entire family will come on to the road. Let us all join hands to avert road accidents by following the safety norms," he stated. He also directed the officials concerned to take up patching works on the roads to prevent mishaps. The officials are also ordered to ensure preventive measures to stop road accidents at the black spots identified on the National Highways. He also appealed to people to save their precious lives by following the road safety norms and strive to bring down the road accidents to 50 per cent.

MP Sanjeev Kumar said road accidents were increasing with the rapid advancement of technology. Most of the people that met unfortunate deaths at road accidents were youths due to rough and fast driving, he pointed out. More number of road accidents were taking place despite the central and state governments conducting many awareness programmes, he said and the only solution to avert road accidents was to follow road safety norms, wearing of seat belt and helmet while driving vehicles. He also said that under any circumstance the drivers should not consume alcohol while driving.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Fakkeerappa Kaginelli called upon the motorists to wear helmets. Wearing of helmets would save the lives of many people whenever they met with unfortunate road accidents, he stated. "Let us all strive to halve the road accidents in this year," said Fakkeerappa Kaginelli. After the meeting, the officials made pledge by the drivers that they will follow the road safety norms and will abide by the norms laid down by the road transport department.

Superintendent Engineer of Panchayat Raj Subramaniam, DSP of traffic department Mahaboob Bash, DMHO Dr Rama Giddaiah, Motor Vehicle Inspectors and others participated in the meeting.