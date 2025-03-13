Follow traffic rules to prevent accidents, SP advises youth

Anantapur: Narrow main roads, irregular vehicle parking, in addition to petty business stalls and pushcart vendors occupying a quarter of the congested road, are all contributing to traffic woes in the city.

Increasing cars, scooters and motor bikes on a day to day basis is posing a major challenge to the police in traffic regulation.

Vijay Kumar, a post graduate student of SK University shuttling between the city and SKU every day, opines that it would be better if the fly-over from Tower Clock is extended up to old town road. Subhash road being the main fare of the city will experience an ease in traffic if the fly-over is extended up to old town.

Traffic congestion has reached critical levels, exacerbated by a daily influx of over 40,000 two-wheelers and 3,000 four-wheelers. Over recent years, the town has witnessed an unprecedented surge in vehicles, straining its narrow roads and exacerbating parking irregularities.

Key areas like Kamala Nagar, DCMS road, Railway Feeder road, Raju road, and Old Town face significant traffic disruptions, worsened by political rallies, protests, and religious processions. During peak hours, reckless parking practices, including double-layered two-wheelers, severely restrict passage, forcing four-wheelers into difficult manoeuvres.

To mitigate these issues, designated parking bays for vehicles and motorcycles are essential. Planning considerations for shopping malls should prioritise ample parking and amenities. However, road dividers in narrow streets pose additional challenges, leading to instances of vehicles taking opposite lanes for shortcuts. In Kamalanagar, navigating in four-wheelers has become a nightmare, underscoring the urgent need for comprehensive traffic management strategies and infrastructure upgrades.

Moreover, construction and event pandals in slums contribute to the nuisance, aggravating the situation. Anantapur also faces sanitation issues, with inadequate facilities for thousands of daily visitors and villagers attending various engagements, exacerbating open defecation problems.

SP P Jagadeesh, speaking to The Hans India, assured to increase CCTV cameras at all busy locations and check wrong parking. Besides, he said that he will speak with the Municipal Commissioner over establishing large underground parking spaces. Informing that black spots have been identified to bring down traffic mishap, he advised youth to strictly adhere to traffic rules and prevent overloading of auto-rickshaws.