Investors lose Rs 3L cr as Sensex plunges 1,069 points

Mumbai: Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, suffered strong losses on Tuesday as investors booked profits across sectors, tracking weak global cues.

The Sensex crashed 1,069 points, or 1.28%, to end at 82,225.92, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 fell 1.12% to close at 25,424.65. The mid- and small-cap indices also ended in the negative territory, but they still outperformed the benchmarks. The BSE 150 MidCap Index slipped 0.40%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.76%.Investors lost Rs 3 lakh crore as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 466 lakh crore from Rs 469 lakh crore in the previous session.