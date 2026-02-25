CM to lay stone for canal in Markapuram dist today

Ongole: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Markapuram district on Wednesday. After attending the Assembly session in the morning, he will depart at 12 noon and arrive at Gantavanipalem in Markapuram district at 12:40 pm. At 12:50 pm, he will lay the foundation stone for the feeder canal works. He will then inspect the feeder canal.

Later, at 2:10 pm, he will reach Markapuram town. At 2:30 pm, he will address the public meeting to be held at Tarlupadu Road under the Praja Vedika programme. He will return to Amaravati at 5:20 pm.

The formation of Markapuram district has been a long-cherished dream of the people of the region. As promised to the public before the elections, the government issued a gazette notification in January declaring Markapuram as a district. This will be the first visit of the chief minister after the formation of the district.

The previous government had dedicated the Veligonda Project to the nation without completing critical components such as canals, feeder canal lining, retaining walls, twin tunnels, and rehabilitation measures.

However, the present government is committed to completing the project and ensuring irrigation and drinking water supply to the people of the region. In this context, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for the feeder canal works to be taken up at a cost of Rs 456 crore.