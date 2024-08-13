Food inspectors find spoiled food stored in hotels

Visakhapatnam: Food safety department officials conducted raids at various hotels in the city and identified that poor quality of food was served to customers.

Assistant food controller GAB Nandaji along with other staff inspected various hotels in different places here on Monday.

Two noted restaurants in the city were spotted for storing stale and leftover food in refrigerators to be recooked and served to customers again.

Two restaurants at Ramnagar and Old jail road stored about 10kg stale meat.

Samples were collected and notices were served to the owners of the restaurants.

Food safety officials collected samples of food items which were suspected to be containing non permitted colours and were sent to the lab for testing. Oil used for cooking was also tested by the food inspectors and they found that some of the eateries were reusing low quality oil.