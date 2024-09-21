Food Mela at SPMVV spreads health awareness

Tirupati: The Department of Home Science at Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam hosted a vibrant Food and Health Mela, showcasing food innovation and health awareness. The event brought together students from various disciplines, including MSc Home Science, Integrated Food Technology, B Vocational Nutrition and Health Care Sciences and Fashion Technology and Apparel Designing, along with small-scale entrepreneurs and culinary experts.

Visitors were drawn to the diverse food stalls offering healthy, creative dishes. Highlights included homemade chocolates, nutritious biscuits and traditional treats like Banana flower Vada, known for its high fibre content. Ragi Moringa Puttu, combining the benefits of millet and moringa, was another crowd favourite, celebrating local ingredients with a modern twist.

A health drinks corner featured natural beverages made from locally sourced ingredients, emphasising the mela’s focus on wellness through nutrition. The event also featured a Nutrition Counselling Centre, where students conducted body fat analysis and provided personalised diet counselling, offering valuable guidance on healthy eating habits.

Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma, head of the department Dr V Bindu and others visited the mela.