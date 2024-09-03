Live
Just In
Food Parcels delivered to Flood Victims in Vijayawada with helicopters
Vijayawada witnessed a commendable effort as Navy helicopters took to the skies to distribute essential food parcels to victims affected by the recent floods in SS Reddy Colony, Gunadala, specifically along Road No. 1, located near the Ramavarappadu Kandrika Ring Road. This initiative aimed to provide immediate relief to those impacted by the natural disaster.
In a show of solidarity, Minister BC Janardhan Reddy made a visit to the flood-stricken areas and actively participated in relief efforts. Displaying hands-on support, Reddy drove a tractor to deliver food packets to those in need at Kandrika-Payakapuram, ensuring that assistance reached the most vulnerable.
The coordinated response from the Navy and state officials highlights the community's resilience and commitment to aiding those affected by the floods in Vijayawada.