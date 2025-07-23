Food quality testing lab inaugurated at Tirumala

Tirumala: The newly-established food quality testing laboratory at Tirumala was inaugurated on Tuesday by TTD Chairman B R Naidu along with EO J Syamala Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, the TTD Chairman said that earlier, samples had to be sent to other States to test the quality of items like prasadams and ghee. But now a lab has been set up at Tirumala itself with state-of-the-art equipment to conduct tests directly.

TTD EO Syamala Rao said that till now there was no facility to test the quality of ghee at Tirumala, and now for the first time, equipment like GC (Gas Chromatograph) and HPLC (High Performance Liquid Chromatograph) have been installed, which have the ability to instantly analyse the adulteration and quality percentage of ghee.

He said that the equipment worth Rs 75 lakh was donated by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) of Gujarat.

Adding further he said that the lab staff and potu workers have undergone special training at CFTRI in Mysore and henceforth arrangements have been made to check the quality of the prasadams in this lab and provide the results immediately.

TTD Board members Santha Ram, Sadasiva Rao, Naresh, Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary and CE Satya Narayana, Deputy EOs Bhaskar, Somannarayana and other officials participated in the programme.