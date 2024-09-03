Live
- Simhachalam temple hundi nets Rs 2.42 cr
- One Dead, Several Injured in lorry-Bolero vehicle collision in Satya Sai district
- Collector warns of stern action against those violating sand policy rules
- Rains bring much needed relief to farmers
- Netflix head summoned over IC-814 series row
- NDRF Supplies Food to Flood Victims in Helicopter
- Will attack you inside mosques: BJP’s Nitesh
- Governor’s post should be abolished says Singhvi
- VPA sets benchmark, utilises 100% renewable energy
- Govt intensified efforts to restore normal conditions in Vijayawada: TDP
Food, water distributed
Guntur: Following the orders of the AP Excise Commissioner Nishanth Kumar, Excise department officials on Monday shifted the flood victims at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada city (40 and 42 wards) to the safer places.
They have distributed 5,000 food packets, 5,000 drinking water bottles, milk and butter milk packets.
Nishanth Kumar supervised the distribution of food and water packets and gave suggestions to the excise officers. He set up special teams for supervision.
