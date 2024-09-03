Food, water distributed

Guntur: Following the orders of the AP Excise Commissioner Nishanth Kumar, Excise department officials on Monday shifted the flood victims at Bhavanipuram in Vijayawada city (40 and 42 wards) to the safer places.



They have distributed 5,000 food packets, 5,000 drinking water bottles, milk and butter milk packets.

Nishanth Kumar supervised the distribution of food and water packets and gave suggestions to the excise officers. He set up special teams for supervision.