Foolproof arrangements for municipal elections counting : MCT Commissioner PS Girisha

Tirupati: The MCT Commissioner PS Girisha stated that civic body officials made all the required foolproof arrangements for municipal election votes counting which to be scheduled on March 10. On Friday Commissioner inspected strong rooms where the ballot and other election-related material were kept in police custody at SV Arts College Tirupati.

He claimed that deployed a heavy police force at a strong room's centre in view of safety of election material and made all the required arrangements for election votes counting. He added that election counting officials made an iron mesh net to prevent mobs at counting centres.

Commissioner went round all the strong rooms and suggested a few changes over counting arrangements here. Further, he added that out of 50 divisions SEC is conducting elections only for 27 wards, the remaining 22 wards were unanimously elected.

One day before elections, On March 9th all the ballot boxes and papers, ink and other poll-related material will be distributed to POS and APOs from here only. As far as voter slips distributing is concerned our booth level officers (BLOs) would distribute to the voters at wards concerned directly. They will give voters slip at the doorstep of the voter as well as voters can view their epic card details through Mana Tirupati APP or online web portal", Commissioner Girisha informed.

Executive engineer B Chandrashekar, DE s Devika.., Surveyors Devanad and Prasad took part in the Commissioner Inspection.