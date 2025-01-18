Foolproof security arrangements for HM Amit Shah’s visit

Vijayawada:Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu reviewed the security arrangements for the forthcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday and Sunday.

Addressing the officials various departments here on Friday, the commissioner of police said that the Union Home Minister will arrive at Gannavaram airport on Saturday and go straight to the residence of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at Undavalli. He will return to the star hotel and stay overnight. On Sunday morning, the Union HomeMinister would leave for inaugurating the NDRF and NIDM buildings at Kondapavuluru in Krishna district.

The route bandobust should be conducted from Gudavalli to Prakasam barrage and from Prakasam Barrage to the star hotel. He called for coordination of all departments to avoid any untoward incidents. At the same time, there should not be any inconvenience to the general public due to bandobust.

DCPs Gautami Sali, ABTS Udaya Rani, Krishna Murthy Naidu, SVD Prasad, sub collector Chaitanya, ADCPs M Raja Rao, AVL Prasanna Kumar, the officials of Revenue, the municipal, Fire, Health, NDRF and others, ACPs, Circle Inspectors and others participated.